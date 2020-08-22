Watch the action-packed final trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet lands in a host of cinemas next week, and a final trailer has now been shared.

Tenet will premiere in cinemas in over 70 countries across the world on August 26 after being pushed back multiple times from its initial release date of July 17 due to the coronavirus crisis.

After a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tenet was removed from the Warner Bros calendar entirely last week, and “postponed indefinitely”, before being given its new release date of August 26.

The new trailer for the film leans into Nolan’s notorious time-bending narratives, and though the three-minute clip is full of action, it’s hard to totally grasp the plot. Watch the new Tenet trailer below.

After opening on August 26, the film will then come to the United States a week later, opening in select cities on September 2, in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

It was then reported that the film might be shown in Europe in August after all, and it has now been confirmed that the film will debut in over 70 countries on August 26.

Giving Tenet a five-star review, NME wrote: “Though it’s sometimes hamstrung by clumsy dialogue – a necessary evil, perhaps, given how much Nolan needs to explain – Tenet is rarely less than thrilling to watch.

“It’s a challenging, ambitious and genuinely original film packed with compelling performances – Washington and Debicki are especially excellent – which confirms Nolan as the master of the cerebral blockbuster. And if you can, you need to see this visually stunning movie on a big screen.”

Travis Scott has also shared a new song called ‘The Plan’, which is the lead track from the soundtrack to Tenet. It comes after Scott teased the track, and also shared an early review of Tenet, saying the film was “very fire”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on Tenet on NME.