Watch the brutal trailer for horror sequel ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

The trailer for Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel to the 2016 horror film, has been released.

Unveiled by IGN, the clip features an introduction by first-time director Rodo Sayagues and producer Fede Álvarez, who directed the first film and 2013’s Evil Dead.

In Don’t Breathe 2, Norman Nordstrom aka The Blind Man (played by Stephen Lang) settles into the role of a guardian for an 11-year-old girl (Madelyn Grace). But a new band of intruders arrive with mysterious links to his past, leading Nordstrom to protect his charge in a montage of grisly kills mirroring the first film.

Don’t Breathe 2 is due to arrive in UK cinemas on August 13. Watch the trailer below.

Don’t Breathe 2 reverses the role of Nordstrom, who now serves as the protagonist in this sequel. According to IGN, Álvarez acknowledges this decision stands at odds with the horrifying acts Nordstrom committed in the first film.

“Hopefully, he will challenge you and then you make the right call,” he said. “It’s totally up to you to decide what that is. We really try hard to lay out the facts and not be biased and [not] force you to feel a certain way.”

On Instagram, Alvarez wrote: “Not a HERO, not even and [sic] ANTI-HERO…. He’s an ANTI-VILLAIN”.

It was previously reported lat year that a Don’t Breathe sequel was in the works, following the first film’s formidable box office success. Sam Raimi, who returns as producer alongside Álvarez, described the screenplay to Don’t Breathe 2 as “the greatest idea for a sequel I’ve ever heard”.

Raimi, who helms 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, also serves as executive producer for the upcoming Evil Dead Rise.