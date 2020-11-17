Watch the dramatic trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s new ‘Godfather III’ cut

The first trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming restored version of The Godfather III has been released – watch it below.

The new version was announced back in September, and is promised to be Coppola and author Mario Puzo’s “true vision” for the 1990 film.

Titled Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, the updated cut is touted as a “more appropriate conclusion” to The Godfather trilogy,” and Coppola said of the title: “[It’s] an acknowledgement of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III.”

Advertisement

He added: “For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues.

“With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.”

Watch the action-packed new trailer via EW.

In 2008, Coppola restored The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. More recently, he released a “final cut” version of Apocalypse Now.

The new version of The Godfather III debuts in cinemas on December 4, before arriving on Blu-ray on December 8.

Advertisement

Last year, Coppola said he was “embarrassed” that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson named The Godfather as his favourite film of all time.

“I feel badly that scenes in a gangster film might inspire any activity in the real world or [provide] encouragement to someone I see is about to bring the beloved United Kingdom to ruin,” he said.

“I love the United Kingdom and its many contributions to humanity, ranging from our beautiful language and Newtonian physics to penicillin, and am horrified that it would even consider doing such a foolish thing as leaving the European Union.”