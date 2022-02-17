Watch the electric first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic

The first official trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has been released – you can watch it below.

The film will delve into the King of Rock and Roll’s relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks) spanning over 20 years, from the rock and roll icon’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

In addition to Hanks, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood‘s Austin Butler will star as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge will star as the late musician’s wife Priscilla Presley, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. will take on the role of B.B. King.

As expected from Luhrmann – responsible for films such as Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet – the first trailer depicts technicolour spectacle, packed with eye-catching set designs, vibrant costumes and flamboyant edits.

Partly narrated by Hanks’ Parker, it portrays more than just the musical side of Elvis: there’s talk about destiny, allusions to Presley’s tragic death at 47, and there’s an element of social and political commentary – the deaths of JFK and Martin Luther King Jr. are both touched upon.

Due to arrive in cinemas on June 24, you can get a first-look at Elvis below:

Written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, those on producing duties for Elvis include Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman is executive producing the film.

Meanwhile, last year it was revealed that Freddie Mercury wrote his tribute song to Elvis Presley in the bath in 10 minutes, according to his Queen bandmates Roger Taylor and Brian May.

‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ was released in 1979, two years after the US star’s death at the age of 42.

During an episode of Queen The Greatest, which looks back on the band’s career, Taylor and May recalled the origins of ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ and its impact on the group.

Elsewhere, an Elvis Presley biographer has claimed that the rock and roll legend died not because he was a drug abuser, but because he had bad genes.