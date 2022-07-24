Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released.

Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”

The teaser, titled ‘Sneak Peek’, sees Wick face off against new villains like Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård. It also includes glimpses of car chases, sword fights, and Laurence Fishburne.

Little else beside’s the film’s release date of March 24, 2023 was revealed alongside the trailer. The film’s title card simply reads “John Wick” suggesting that the film might not include a sub-title.

John Wick 4 will be directed by Chad Stahelski and produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves and Louise Rosner will serve as executive producers.

There are a number of John Wick spin-offs currently in the works, including TV series The Continental starring Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell, which will delve into the origins of the hotel-for-assassins.

Ana de Armas was also recently cast to play the lead role in spin-off film Ballerina, about a young female assassin out for revenge against those who killed her family.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that John Wick was originally imagined as a 75-year-old man, 25 years after retiring from the world of assassination. The original pitch from screenwriter Derek Kolstad was called Scorn. Kolstad reportedly had Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford in mind for the role, before the script was tweaked around Keanu Reeves.