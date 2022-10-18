‘Creed III’ trailer: Watch Michael B. Jordan take on Jonathan Majors

Warner Bros. has revealed the first official trailer for Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. You can watch it above.

The third instalment sees Jordan return as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s former opponent and friend, Apollo Creed.

The film also marks Jordan’s directorial debut, with the first and second instalments being helmed by Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr., respectively.

While an official synopsis is yet to be revealed, the trailer gives a clear indication of what the story will entail.

In the two-and-a-half minute clip, Adonis crosses paths with Damian (Majors), a childhood friend of his who served time in prison and subsequently lost out on a promising boxing career.

Eager to make up for lost time, Damian warns Adonis that he’s “coming for everything”. And before long, we see the pair squaring off against each other in the ring.

Last year, Majors teased that Jordan’s Creed III would be “very different” to past two instalments.

Speaking to NME, he said: “Michael is really trying to do something different with this Creed. Something that’s a bit more intimate.

“With intimacy comes complexity. It’s he and I. It’s a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it’s very different from the others.”

While Tessa Thompson is set to return as Adonis’ wife Bianca, Creed III will be the first not to feature Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa. In April last year, Jordan said the actor wouldn’t return.

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Jordan said.

“But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around [Adonis Creed] moving forward.”

Creed III is scheduled for release on March 2, 2023.