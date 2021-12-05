Watch the first teaser for ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)’

Just weeks before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas, Sony and Marvel have dropped a “first look” teaser for their next multiversal Spidey flick: the animated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One).

An official synopsis shared with the teaser describes Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) – the direct sequel to 2018’s smash-hit Into The Spider-Verse – as “an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered”.

Among those new Spider-People is the Irish-Mexican Spider-Man 2099, portrayed in the film by Oscar Isaac. Initially teased in the post-credits scene of Into The Spider-Verse, Isaac’s take on the futuristic web-slinger looks to be one of the film’s many villains; in the new teaser, he and Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) brawl violently as they thwip across various colourful realities.

The teaser also confirmed rumours that Across The Spider-Verse will indeed be a two-part film. As writer-producer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller told Entertainment Weekly shortly after it dropped: “Miles’ story is an epic. We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realised it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023.”

Check out the “first look” teaser for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) below:

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) is set to reach screens on October 7, 2022. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson share directorial duties, wrangling a cast that also includes Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew – all of whom also included in the film’s slate of Spider-People.

The film was announced a year after Into The Spider-Verse came out; that film became an immediate smash-hit for Sony and Marvel, taking home the crown for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2019 Oscars. According to Lord and Miller, each second of the 117-minute film took its art department a week to complete. “We wanted it to look like when you open a comic book or a graphic novel for the first time,” the former said.

Later this month, Spider-Man will return to cinemas in live-action form via Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film rounds out a trilogy of Marvel Studios-helmed stories that began with 2017’s Homecoming. The film will see Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker team up with Doctor Strange to undo the events of 2019’s Far From Home, in which his secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed publicly by fallen adversary Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Strange obliges, but a mishap during his spell causes the multiverse to crack open. As a result, Parker must go head-to-head with a slate of classic Spider-Man foes from films preceding the Marvel Studios series, including the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and the Lizard (Dylan Baker).

A first look at the film was released in August, followed by a full-length trailer last month. Holland has described it as “the end of a franchise”, though just last week, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that more Spider-Man films with Holland are in active development.