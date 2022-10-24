Watch the first trailer for ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

The first trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has just been released – check it out above.

The Marvel film sees Paul Rudd return as Scott Lang / Ant-Man in the forthcoming sequel, part of the MCU‘s Multiverse Saga.

Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man franchise, and was written by Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness.

A brief synopsis for the film shared by Marvel reads: “Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm.”

Returning cast members alongside Rudd include Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/Wasp), Michael Douglas (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne/the original Wasp).

The film will see Kathryn Newton join the franchise as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter who was previously seen as a younger child played by two different actors.

Bill Murray has also been cast in the film as an undisclosed villain, but no details have been revealed.

The major villain of Quantumania will be Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who was first introduced in the first season of Loki, and is set to be the main antagonist for the next chapter of the MCU.

Last year, Majors told NME he had “no idea” about other plot lines for Kang.

The actor compared the MCU to drama school, explaining how you might be chosen to work across multiple projects depending on the desires of “the board… the group of people who are sitting up there looking at the world”.

He explained: “You’re part of a huge ensemble: ‘We’re going to take this character, this character and this character and put them in this.’ It can be quite freeing or maddening, depending on how you look at it. If you want control you’re not going to get it. You’re signing up for a ride. And I’m on it. And that’s all right.”

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will be released in cinemas on February 17, 2023.