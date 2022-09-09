Watch the first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Disney has revealed the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim tonight (September 9).

The new movie, which will see original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return, will arrive on Disney Plus on September 30.

The sequel will also introduce new characters, including one played by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, as the trailer reveals.

The trailer begins with a priest banishing the three young witches, who grow up to be Midler, Najimy and Parker’s characters, from Salem and meeting Waddingham in the woods. “They were right to fear thee,” she tells them.

It then skips to 370 years in the future, where three new young women encounter the returning witches.

Speaking at the D23 Expo, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, said that the sequel – which arrives 30 years after the original – “exists because of the overwhelming love you all have for the film”.

