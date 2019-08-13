'Lady Bird' stars Ronan and Chalamet are reunited for Greta Gerwig's 2019 film adaptation

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s version of Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet has arrived.

Little Women, adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name, follows four sisters living in 19th century New England who are about to flock the familial nest.

Among those joining Ronan and Chalamet in director Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming movie include Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh.

The feminist novel explores the wider society’s expectation that the four sisters will become submissive caregivers to their husbands. The book has seen numerous adaptations for TV and film over the years including the 1994 film with Winona Ryder and the 2017 BBC’s mini-series starring Emily Watson and Michael Gambon.

In the trailer, Jo March (portrayed by Ronan) is seen arguing with her beau Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence (played by Chalamet) who pleads with her to marry him.

Elsewhere in the clip there are cutaways to each of the four sisters practicing their passions – from Amy March (Pugh) crafting her artworks to Meg March (Emma Watson) acting in plays from a young age.

Little Women is released in UK cinemas on December 26, 2019.