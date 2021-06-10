The first trailer for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass has been released.

Fox, who has been in a relationship with Kelly since 2020, first met the musician-turned-actor on the set of the film, which co-stars Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch.

The new trailer shows Fox as an undercover FBI agent who lures Kelly’s character into a motel room before beating him to a pulp.

Watch the red band trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass below:

“I don’t know if people understand what a good actor he is,” Fox told ET Online about her co-star and partner. “He is so charismatic and he’s so naturally gifted and he’s so intense.”

The film follows Fox and Willis as they attempt to take down a serial killer who abducts young women from truck stops.

Fox described Willis in the ET interview as “a legend,” “an icon” and “the nicest human person I’ve ever met”.

This is the third time that Fox and Kelly have appeared on screen together, after Fox featured in music videos for Kelly’s ‘Bloody Valentine’ and ‘Drunk Face’ in 2020.

Meanwhile, Tech N9ne has opened up about an early tour with Machine Gun Kelly which he claims saw the rapper “break every rule”.

“He’s a wild boy. We almost didn’t get to come back to venues because of MGK,” said the rapper.

Alongside the film, Fox will also be appearing in comedy fantasy Big Gold Brick opposite Oscar Isaac and Andy Garcia.

Kelly will be starring opposite Cara Delevingne in road trip thriller Punk.

Midnight in the Switchgrass will be released in the US on July 23, 2021.