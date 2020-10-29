Watch the first trailer for Michael Bay’s pandemic movie ‘Songbird’

The trailer for Michael Bay’s forthcoming pandemic film Songbird has been released.

Starring Demi Moore, Craig Robinson and Paul Walter Hauser, the latest project from the Transformers producer was given the green light back in July after initially being hit with a “do not work” order.

The movie’s first trailer, which was released today (October 29), finds its characters living in the 213th week of lockdown due to the coronavirus.

“COVID-23 has mutated,” a news presenter announces before it’s revealed that the new strain of the virus “attacks the brain tissue”.

As the worldwide death toll rises to more than 110million, we see an army patrolling the streets where infected Americans are being forced into quarantine camps. “You must not attempt to leave your home,” a voiceover warns, “or you will be shot on sight”.

The three-minute clip is soundtracked by Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’.

Songbird, which is set in 2024, centres around a couple who are being kept apart by the restrictions put in place to curb the virus’ spread. “It’s Romeo and Juliet, but they’re separated by her front door and by the virus,” director Adam Mason told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s a dystopian, scary world, but it’s a romantic movie about two people who want to be together, but they can’t.” Advertisement Speaking of directing the film while adhering to COVID safety measures, Mason explained: “I normally do the lighting and the camera work myself [one previous projects]. So, I’m used to being very close to the actors and filming in this very intimate way that was perfectly suited to filming during the rules and regulations of the lockdown. “I found it incredibly liberating because everyone was just so happy to be involved.” A release date for Songbird has not yet been confirmed.