Watch the first trailer for “Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’

The first trailer for the next chapter in the Resident Evil franchise, Welcome To Raccoon City, has been released.

The film will dive into the origins of Resident Evil, and will star former Skins actor Kaya Scodelario as the lead character.

It will be an adaptation of the original two Resident Evil video games. A synopsis reads: “Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town.

“The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

Watch the trailer below.

Director Johannes Roberts has described the film, as reported by IGN, as “an ensemble piece, and Raccoon City plays a big part and is a character in the movie”.

He also confirmed that the film will not be a remake: “I fell in love with Milla Jovovich in the first films, I love that side of the Resident Evil world. But it was a real pleasure to be given the reins to a new franchise, hopefully, that really is its own thing.”

He added: “I had never seen the terror and the atmosphere of the games. I’d never felt that on-screen, and I felt that was something I wanted to tell.”

Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper, Ant-Man And The Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen and Sons Of Anarchy‘s Donal Logue will join Scodelario on the central cast list.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is released in UK cinemas on December 3.