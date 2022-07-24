Watch the intense first trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The first trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived.

The trailer arrived on social media following the wrap of Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel. The trailer – which closed Marvel’s showcase at the event – includes several big revelations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is now Queen of Wakanda, and is seemingly in distress following the supposed death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Shuri is seen struggling with the loss as well, and Ramonda exclaims while fighting back tears: “I am the queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?”

Advertisement

The trailer – soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright’ – ends with a quick tease of someone donning the Black Panther suit, though who picks up the mantle remains to be unseen. The clip also confirms that Namor The Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) will make his MCU debut and will play a pivotal role in the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther.

Little else is known about the film’s plot or the future of the franchise.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to release worldwide on November 11.

Marvel has also confirmed several new films and Disney+ series for the next two phases of its cinematic universe, which is currently set to culminate with two Avengers films in 2025 titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Other films and series announced include The Thunderbolts, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and more.

Earlier this month, Daniel Kaluuya confirmed that he would not be returning to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, wrapped filming in March this year following numerous delays. Production on the sequel was halted last year after Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, suffered injuries in a stunt rig accident on-set in Boston.

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Marvel confirmed they wouldn’t recast the role of T’Challa in the sequel. Aside from Wright, original stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles.