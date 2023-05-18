Watch the new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

A new trailer for the long-awaited Martin Scorsese film Killers Of The Flower Moon has been released. Check it out above.

The footage provides fans with a first glimpse at the film, which will be the latest from Goodfellas director, Martin Scorsese.

Released today (May 18), the clip features narration from leading man, Leonardo DiCaprio. “Can you find the wolves in this picture?” he repeats at the end of the increasingly intense footage.

Acting legend Robert De Niro is also featured briefly throughout the new teaser, as well as Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

As per a press release, the film is described as an “epic western crime saga” and is based on the best-selling book of the same name, first released by David Grann in 2017. The screenplay was written by both Scorsese and Eric Roth.

Set at the turn of the 20th century, the plot follows the true story surrounding the Native American Osage Nation. “Oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight,” the synopsis reads. “The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.”

The narrative is also told through the improbable romance between characters Ernest Burkhart, played by DiCaprio, and Mollie Kyle, played by Gladstone. The film will premiere exclusively in theatres from Friday October 6, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The leading man took to Twitter to share the trailer earlier today. “Killers Of The Flower Moon will exclusively be in theatres from ParamountMovies & AppleFilms this October,” he wrote. “It’s a project I am proud of & I cannot wait to share it with you all.”

#KillersOfTheFlowerMoon will exclusively be in theatres from @ParamountMovies & @AppleFilms this October. It's a project I am proud of & I cannot wait to share it with you all. @lily_gladstone @johnlithgow pic.twitter.com/kxikmq943N — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) May 18, 2023

Last month, it was reported that the film was rumoured to have cost $200,000million (£161,270million) to make (via IndieWire) – which is close to the reported cost of Scorsese’s 2019 effort, The Irishman.

Some fans were also left divided after learning the extensive run-time of the upcoming release — which reportedly clocks in at nearly four hours.

Back in November, it was also rumoured that Jack White would also be making a cameo in Killers Of The Flower Moon.