Watch the second trailer for ‘Dune: Part Two’

A new, action-packed trailer for Dune: Part Two has arrived – you can watch it above.

Offering a more detailed look at Denis Villeneuve’s second chapter of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, the trailer gives us glimpses of all-out war as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

“Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, Paul must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee,” the official synopsis reads.

The trailer also gives us our first look at Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV, a character who did not feature in the first film.

Dune: Part Two, which will be released in cinemas on November 3, also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two was officially announced last October after the first film earned more than $40million at the US box office on its opening weekend. Dune was nominated for 10 Oscars and won six, including Best Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, Music, Editing and Cinematography.

On what to expect from the sequel, Villeneuve previously told ET Canada: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than Part One.”

In a four-star review of Part One, NME wrote: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune‘s lack of closure feels irksome to say the least. The average cinemagoer might not have realised they need to come back for another round – and there’s little about Dune‘s marketing to help them twig. That said, the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck.”