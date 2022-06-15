Watch the teaser trailer for Harry Styles’ new LGBTQ+ drama ‘My Policeman’

The first teaser trailer for Harry Styles‘ new LGBTQ+ drama My Policeman has been released – you can watch it below.

Styles portrays the younger version of policeman Tom in the adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel, which centres on a love triangle between a man, a woman and a policeman.

Set in the 1990s, the drama begins when an elderly man arrives at Tom and his wife Marion’s (Emma Corrin) home, kickstarting an exploration of “seismic events from 40 years previous”.

This teaser trailer focuses solely on those past events, in which Tom and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) first discovered their feelings for each other at a time when same-sex relationships between men were illegal.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom, teacher Marion, and museum curator Patrick – as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

“Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

“Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.”

The film is further described as “an important and timely cultural story, shedding light on recent history while also being relevant to today’s current cultural landscape, where we are as a society and where we’re headed”.

Amazon Studios have developed the film, which is directed by by Michael Grandage, with Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner adapting Roberts’ book for the big screen.

Earlier this week, first-look images of the film were released online. You can view them here.

My Policeman is set to be released in US and UK cinemas on October 21, and will debut globally on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.