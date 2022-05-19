Watch the trailer for Billy Eichner’s meta LGBTQ+ rom-com ‘Bros’

The first trailer has arrived for Billy Eichner’s Bros, the first gay rom-com released through a major studio – watch it below.

Eichner, known for game show Billy On The Street and for voicing Timone in 2019’s The Lion King, will co-write and star in the film which will be released via Universal Pictures.

Directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow, Bros follows two gay men, Bobby Leiber (Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), who are, according to a description, “maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Advertisement

The film is also set to make history as the first major studio production with an entirely LGBTQ+ main cast.

“It is my pleasure – and truly one of the most thrilling moments of my life – to share the world premiere of the first trailer for my movie, Bros, with you,” Eichner said in a press release.

“From the very beginning of developing Bros, I let everyone involved know that, while I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios.

“From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized.”

Advertisement

“As you know, Bros is historic in several ways,” Eichner continued. “It’s the first gay rom ever released by a major studio, it’s the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in all the roles – even the straight roles – and apparently I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film, which is bizarre and infuriating but somehow true.

“But aside from all the historic statistics attached to it, what I wanted most of all was to make an authentic, hilarious and heartfelt film about what it’s like to be a single adult gay man attempting a relationship in 2022.

“I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done – and I hope you’ll be proud of it too.”

The cast also includes transgender actress TS Madison (Zola), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs Billie Holiday, Empire), Symone from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal), and former Billy On The Street writer Guy Branum.

Bros is scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on October 28.