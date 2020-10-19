Watch the trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – you can watch it below.

The actor died in August at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer. His death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

It added: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom adapts August Wilson’s 1984 play of the same name, focusing on Ma Rainey, a Southern singer (Viola Davis), and her trumpeter Levee (Boseman) as they navigate the music industry in 1920’s Chicago.

You can watch the trailer below:

On working with Boseman, Denzel Washington, who produced the film, told the New York Times: “He did a brilliant job, and he’s gone. I still can’t believe it.”

Davis went on to describe Boseman as “the ultimate collaborator”. She said: “A lot of actors mistake their presence for the event. An actor of Chadwick’s status usually comes on and it’s their ego who comes on before them: This is what they want, this is what they’re not going to do.

“That was absolutely, 150 percent off the table with Chadwick. He could completely discard whatever ego he had, whatever vanity he had, and welcome Levee in.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be released on Netflix on December 18.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Chadwick Boseman died without a will, after his wife Taylor Simone Ledward filed a probate case in court.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the actor “died intestate” – i.e. without a legal will. Ledward is asking a judge to make her an administrator of limited authority of her husband’s estate, which is estimated to be worth $938,500 (£726,430).

Meanwhile, a mural dedicated to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has been unveiled at Disneyland in California.