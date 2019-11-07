Watch the trailer for gender-swapped remake of ‘The Invisible Man’

The horror hits cinemas next year

The trailer for the 2020 remake of The Invisible Man has been shared.

The adaptation of the 1897 HG Wells novel, which was given its first iteration on the big screen in 1933, will star Oliver Jackson-Cohen (the Invisible Man) and Elisabeth Moss.

The dark and dangerous new trailer comes with a tagline: “What you can’t see can hurt you” – see it below.

The Invisible Man revolves around Cecilia Kass (played by Moss) who escapes an abusive relationship and disappears into the dead of night before her ex comes back to haunt her.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Hidden Figures) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid).

“But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax.

“As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

The lead role in the new film was initially set to be given to Johnny Depp, who was being lined up for the role back in 2016.

Director Leigh Whennell (Saw) told EW of his ideas for the film, saying: “I wanted to kind of get away from [the original version] and make something that was really modern, really grounded, or as grounded as you can be when you’re dealing with a film called The Invisible Man.”

The Invisible Man comes to cinemas on February 28, 2020.