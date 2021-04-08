Watch the trailer for ‘Mainstream’, starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke

The first trailer for Mainstream, the upcoming film starring Andrew Garfield and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, has been released.

The film is directed by Gia Coppola, who made her debut in 2013 with Palo Alto. It is scheduled for release in US theatres and on-demand in the UK on May 7.

Mainstream deals with a young woman named Frankie (Hawke) who has a chance encounter with Garfield’s character, a mysterious stranger who goes by Link. The duo collaborates on YouTube videos that suddenly strike viral gold.

Advertisement

The trailer features several dramatic scenes, with the flamboyant Link relishing the spotlight as friction begins to emerge between the two. Watch the trailer below:

Mainstream‘s cast also features Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Knoxville, Alexa Demie, Nat Wolff, and YouTube personality Jake Paul.

Pivotal scenes featuring Garfield caused a stir at its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last year. In a review, The Hollywood Reporter compared his performance to Jim Carrey, adding that the actor “leaves his mark as a screaming, spontaneous, unstable genius who dazzles the Internet”.

The film is scored by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, who last collaborated with Coppola on the soundtrack to Palo Alto. Coppola is the granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, the director behind Apocalypse Now and the Godfather films.

Advertisement

Last year, Hawke made her debut as a musician, releasing the folk-rock record ‘Blush’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly called the album “the work of a songwriter who, even as something of a rookie, can command your attention and emotions with the most effortless of lines and make you consider your own life and relationships with the gentle encouragement of a close friend”.

Hawke is also due to star in the film Revolver with her father Ethan Hawke. She will play a teen named Jane who’s on mission to bed George Harrison.