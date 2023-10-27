Watch the trailer for the new Jenna Ortega thriller ‘Finestkind’

The trailer for the new Jenna Ortega film Finestkind has been released – watch it in full below.

The Wednesday star will feature in the crime thriller alongside Ben Foster, Toby Wallace and Tommy Lee Jones. It has been confirmed that the film will be available to stream via Paramount+ from December 15.

Produced by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan and written and directed by Legend’s Brian Helgeland, Foster and Wallace play two estranged brothers who reunite and attempt to make a fortune with a fishing business, but are forced to turn to organised crime to make ends meet.

Finestkind is just one of a number of projects that Ortega has been working on in 2023. Wednesday was confirmed for a second season earlier this year, with reports that the writers want to explore more of Ortega’s Latina ancestry in the new episodes.

Co-creator Miles Millar said, “Finding moments where we could really make it feel like a girl who’s grown up in New Jersey with a Latino parent. How would that resonate with her as a teen? Certainly this season we’re looking for more ways to explore that.”

In a four-star review of the first series, NME said: “Wednesday’s acerbic wit, her sassy putdowns, are put to excellent use by Jenna Ortega, who is perfectly cast…Wednesday ends up a rare spin-off success story. It’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky – and an absolute treat.”

It has also been confirmed that Ortega will be appearing in an upcoming sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice.

As confirmed by Warner Bros. earlier this month, the forthcoming film — titled Beetlejuice 2 — will also star Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, and is set to arrive in cinemas on September 6, 2024.

That project led to Ortega having to shut down the rumour that she had begun dating Depp. “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.” Depp’s representatives also dismissed the rumours.

Back in June, Ortega opened up about having to deal with “toxic” and “manipulative” trolls on social media.

“They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don’t always expect,” she said, before breaking down in tears when appearing on Variety’s Actors-on-Actors series with Elle Fanning.

“It’s so strange. Sorry, I didn’t mean to do this. It’s such a hard thing to balance. Because how do you be honest without jeopardising your own health and safety? It’s very easy to feel almost out of control.”