Tom Cruise has returned to filming Mission: Impossible 7 with a huge, death-defying motorcycle stunt.

The latest instalment in the action series was put on hold earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it has now resumed production.

Director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the news on his Instagram page, sharing a picture of a giant ramp in the middle of snowy mountain peaks, captioning the photo: “Action… #MI7 Day 1”.

Advertisement

Fans have now been given a glimpse at the huge stunt the ramp is being used for, with Norwegian news site NGTV releasing footage of the motorbike being ridden off the platform, before the stuntman – presumably Cruise – releases a parachute and glides down to safety.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

Cruise was photographed filming a similar stunt in the UK last month, which was estimated to have cost £2 million and came after reports that production would face another delay after a stuntman’s bike exploded while filming a stunt.

In order to avoid any more coronavirus-related travel delays, Cruise has reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the movie’s cast and crew.

“They are terrified of further delays,” a source told The Sun. “Tom is determined not to see any more hold-ups. The studio believes it will keep everyone safe and get this shoot wrapped up.”

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible 7 will star Cruise alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and more, and is set for a February 23, 2021 release.

Meanwhile, the actor recently made headlines after secretly attending a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in London and later posting footage on his Twitter account.