Tom Hanks gave a rousing speech at Joe Biden‘s inauguration concert last night (January 20) – you can watch it below.

The actor reflected on the last four years of “deep divisions and troubling rancour” while Donald Trump was president, choosing now to “ponder the United States of America”.

“The last few weeks, last few years, we’ve witnessed deep divisions and a troubling rancour in our land. But tonight we ponder the United States of America,” Hanks began.

“The practice of our democracy, the foundations of our republic, the integrity of our constitution, the hope and dreams we all share for a more perfect union.”

You can watch Hanks’ full speech below, which begins four minutes into the video:

Tom Hanks continued: “Inauguration Day is about much more than the swearing in of our next national leaders. This day is about witnessing the permanence of our American ideal.

“Every four years we hear the words that will empower us all on the journey ahead, the message that can unite us, as we begin a new passage from where we are to where we can be. A trek to a common goal, to the promise of our promised land.”

Joe Biden’s inauguration concert included musical performances from Bruce Springsteen, who sang ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’, as well as Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, John Legend and Katy Perry.

Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez both performed live during Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol.