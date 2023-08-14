Watch Tom Hardy fight in medieval battle in Sussex

Tom Hardy took part in a medieval fight during a jousting festival in Sussex – check out the footage below.

The actor attended the annual Loxwood Joust event on Sunday (August 13), where he was seen engaged in battle dressed in a helmet, armour and chainmail.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Hardy wrote: “This might have happened today… Random day out in the English countryside nipping to the shops.”

“Thanks for the beatings,” he added, tagging both Loxwood Joust and Invicta Battle Heritage.

A number of attendees have since shared pictures with Hardy from the event. You can check out some of the posts below:

Someone had a good time today 😜 New content of Tom Hardy from today, at a Loxwood medieval festival ⚔️ I knew that one of those who appeared in the videos was him, until he confirmed it by uploading the photo of himself with the helmet 🤭 pic.twitter.com/lCxu0H7uwL — Irene 💍 (@TomHardyMyKing) August 13, 2023

According to the event’s website, Loxwood Joust is described as the UK’s “most spectacular immersive medieval and jousting festival”.

“Step back in time to experience the verve and vigor of a world where lives were harsh and hearts were full of passion at this unique, fun and educational day out for all the family,” reads the description.

Last year, Hardy was a surprise competitor at a charity jiu-jitsu competition in Wolverhampton, where he managed to win two gold medals.

The actor, who is known for roles in Peaky Blinders, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises, next stars in action thriller Havoc from director Gareth Evans. The film is scheduled to be released later this year.