Watch Tom Hardy read ‘An Odd Dog Christmas’ for ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’

Tom Hardy is the latest high-profile star to appear on BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories, reading children’s book An Odd Dog Christmas by Rob Biddulph.

The Venom actor – accompanied by a cuddly toy dog named Maxina – delivered the reading of the 2021 book earlier tonight (December 24) as part of a Christmas Eve special of the CBeebies show.

The story, which is both written and illustrated by Biddulph, follows Odd Dog “on a festive journey to find the perfect present, and perhaps save Christmas along the way”.

After reading the “brilliant story”, Hardy shared a Christmas Eve message with the children tuned in. “There’s only one more sleep until Christmas Day. How exciting,” he said. “Have you hung up your stockings? Left treats for Father Christmas and his reindeer? Good. Then it’s time to head to bed so Father Christmas can work his magic for you.

“Have Christmassey dreams and I will see you soon for another bedtime story. Until then, merry Christmas, and night night.”

You can watch Hardy read An Odd Dog Christmas on BBC iPlayer here.

NEW Tom Hardy #CBeebiesBedtimeStories this Christmas! 🎄 An Odd Dog Christmas by @RobBiddulph, tonight at 6:50pm then on iPlayer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jK5LHDXMzb — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) December 24, 2021

This is the sixth time that Hardy has read as part of CBeebies Bedtime Stories. He’s previously read the stories: Fleabag, There’s A Bear On My Chair, The Cloudspotter, Odd Dog Out, and You Must Bring A Hat.

Other celebrity readers in the series include Dolly Parton, Elton John, Tom Hiddleston, Robbie Williams, Felicity Jones, Mark Ronson and Orlando Bloom.

In October, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl read Ringo Starr‘s children’s book, ‘Octopus’s Garden’.

Before his reading, Grohl said his favourite books take him to places he wishes he could visit. He added: “I love this story because it was written by someone who plays the drums – just like me!”

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick has teased a potential cameo from Tom Hardy in the newly released film.

Henwick, who plays Bugs, revealed that Hardy was shooting Venom: Let There Be Carnage at the same time as the fourth Matrix, and was filmed in the background of a scene.