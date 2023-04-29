Watch trailer for Donna Summer film ‘Love To Love You’ about Queen of Disco’s reign

The trailer for Love To Love You, a new documentary film about Donna Summer‘s reign as the “Queen of Disco”, has landed.

Love To Love You is described as a “deeply personal portrait” of the late star and her rise to fame with hits including as ‘I Feel Love’, ‘Love To Love You Baby’, ‘MacArthur Park’, ‘Bad Girls’ and ‘Hot Stuff’. It will be released on HBO and HBO Max on May 20.

The film, directed by Roger Ross Williams and Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano, goes behind-the-screens with Summer on and off stage, with previously unseen photographs and video footage, much of which was shot by Summer herself.

In the trailer, those close to Summer remember an intensely private person who struggled with the attention fame brought. Often, they would first learn details about the artist’s life through newspaper articles.

Love To Love You is packed with Summer’s songs including the early hits that she made with legendary music producer Giorgio Moroder.

A synopsis of the film from HBO reads: “Shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer’s songs, Love To Love You, Donna Summer is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice and artistry becoming the defining soundtrack of an era.

“A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage – often shot by Summer herself – and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage.”

Summer’s music gained prominence again recently when Beyoncé sampled ‘I Feel Love’ on ‘Summer Renaissance’.