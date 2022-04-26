Watch trailer for slasher ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ starring Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson

A trailer has been released for comedy horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies – you can watch it below.

Directed by Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies sees Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) host a house party to introduce her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) to her group of friends. As they play a murder-in-the-dark game which ends in a real-life murder, the group have to investigate who is responsible.

Other members of the cast include Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Lee Pace (Guardians Of The Galaxy), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) and Chase Sui Wonders (Generation).

The film will also feature a new track from Charli XCX titled ‘Hot Girl’. You can hear a preview in the trailer below.

Bodies Bodies Bodies originally premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival last month to positive reviews. It currently has a score of 95 per cent on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 5, 2022.

Davidson recently wrapped production on romantic comedy film Meet Cute, where he stars opposite Kaley Cuoco. This follows his brief appearance in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and 2020 film The King Of Staten Island.

The comedian is also set to play a fictionalised version of himself in the comedy series Bupkis, described as a “raw” and “unflinching” version of Davidson’s real life.

Earlier this year, he was also seen filming upcoming horror film The Home, directed by The Purge creator James DeMonaco.