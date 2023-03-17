Watch the trailer for Martin Scorsese’s documentary on New York Dolls’ David Johansen

A trailer has been released for an upcoming documentary about New York Dolls frontman David Johansen – check it out above.

Co-directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi, Personality Crisis: One Night Only will tell “the definitive story of the culture-defying David Johansen, notorious ‘70s glam punk lead singer of the New York Dolls,” as per a synopsis.

The Showtime documentary “reveals Johansen’s enormous influence, transcending the walls of music as a window into the art and cultural evolution of New York City”.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only is framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York City’s Café Carlyle.

Speaking about the film, Scorsese said: “I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets.

“Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting. For me, the show captured the true emotional potential of a live music experience.”

The documentary is executive produced by Scorsese and Sikelia Productions, alongside Brian Glazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Documentaries.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only is released April 14 on Showtime in the US.

This marks Scorsese’s 17th documentary feature, with his past works including George Harrison: Living In The Material World and Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story.

The director’s next feature film is Killers Of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, set to be released later this year.