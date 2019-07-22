Watch the feel-good trailer for Tom Hanks’ Mr Rogers movie ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’

It's out on Thanksgiving

Tom Hanks is starring as kids TV icon Mr Rogers in new film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and the first trailer for the movie has just been revealed.

“It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness,” the trailer announcement says for the film, which will be out this Thanksgiving (November 28).

As was expected, the trailer is a light-hearted, feel-good teaser for a film that looks set to be inspirational in the extreme.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Jaded and cynical exposé journalist, Lloyd Vogel, is ordered to do a piece on the much beloved television personality, Mr. Fred Rogers. Initially highly distrustful of his subject’s sincerity, Lloyd warily and slowly comes to appreciate the genuine honesty and deeply held convictions of Mr. Rogers, eventually writing not an exposé but a heartfelt tribute to a true American Hero.”

Fred Rogers was a much-loved TV presenter, hosting Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for over three decades between 1968–2001.

He became a national treasure over these times, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W Bush in 2002.

A documentary about Rogers, titled Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, was released last year.