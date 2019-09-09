Will you be checking back in at the Overlook Hotel?

Warner Bros. have released the final trailer for The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep ahead of its November release date.

Based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel, Doctor Sleep takes place 40 years after the events of The Shining and follows Danny Torrance (played by Ewan McGregor) as he fights to “find some semblance of peace” after the trauma of his father’s descent into madness at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado.

“But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the ‘shine’,” a synopsis for the Mike Flanagan-directed movie reads.

“Instinctively recognising that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

The synopsis continues: “Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.”

Doctor Sleep also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Rose the Hat and Kyliegh Curran, who is playing Abra in her major motion picture debut.

The trailer features several shots movie fans will recognise from The Shining but Flanagan recently clarified that only one shot in the trailer was taken from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 movie.

“It’s interesting too because what you’ve seen today, in the more iconic imagery that’s been on the screen, that isn’t taken from the Kubrick film,” the director confirmed at a Q&A event (via Comicbook.com). “There’s only one shot in the trailer you saw that’s actually his footage, and that’s the shot of the bloody elevators.”

Doctor Sleep arrives in UK cinemas on October 31, 2019.