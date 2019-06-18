Watch an unseen ‘Us’ clip of Adelaide and Red’s full dance routine

Fans can own the hit horror from today

A never-before-seen Us clip revealing Adelaide and Red’s full dance sequence has been released. Check it out below.

Jordan Peele’s hit Get Out follow-up arrived in cinemas back in March, going on to bag the biggest-ever opening in history for an original horror movie. As part of today’s (June 18) home release, fans of the film have been offered a new extended version of one of its most memorable scenes.

The ‘Grand Pas De Deux’ clip will be recognised by fans of Us, with snippets of the dance having been cut into its final fight scene. Taken out of its original context, the ballet has been presented as a one-minute uncut routine. At the end of the clip, we see Adelaide fall to the floor before being approached by people in the distance.

Available from today on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand, the new Us release also features more unseen moments along with behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the film.

Following its cinematic release, it was reported that the film gained over $70 million (£53m) across its opening weekend alone. Us now holds an impressive 94% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a four-star review, NME concluded: “Towards the end of the film, the concept becomes a little stretched, even by its own internal logic. But it’s a film that confirms Peele as that rarest of things – a true auteur.”