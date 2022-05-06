Watch Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in ‘Crimes of the Future’ trailer

Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux star in David Cronenberg’s new body horror Crimes of the Future – check out the trailer below.

The film marks Cronenberg’s first horror and sci-fi project since his 1999 film eXistenZ, and will premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Crimes of the Future will compete for the Palme d’Or in this year’s Official Selection in Cannes.

Advertisement

Watch the new trailer here:

An official synopsis for Crimes of the Future reads: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations.

“With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

“Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne recently said she wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic.

Advertisement

While on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the singer was asked about who she’d want to play her in a movie about her life. After a pause, Lavigne said: “Like Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film. She’s dope.”

Stewart was most recently nominated for an Oscar for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Crimes of the Future will be released in the US on June 3. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.