‘Watchmen’ creator Alan Moore plans to vote for first time in 40 years due to “unbelievably malevolent Tories”

Watchmen creator Alan Moore has said he’ll be voting in a General Election for the first time in 40 years next month.

The comic book writer took to his Facebook page to share a rare message endorsing the Labour Party.

“Here’s something you don’t see every day, an internet-averse anarchist announcing on social media that he’ll be voting Labour in the December elections,” the message begins.

“But these are unprecedented times. I’ve voted only once in my life, more than 40 years ago, being convinced that leaders are mostly of benefit to no one save themselves. That said, some leaders are so unbelievably malevolent and catastrophic that they must be strenuously opposed by any means available.”

Moore goes on to say that his vote “…is principally against the Tories rather than for Labour”, but goes on to describe the manifesto set out by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as “the most encouraging set of proposals that I’ve ever seen from any major British party”.

He continued: “Though these are immensely complicated times and we are all uncertain as to which course we should take, I’d say the one that steers us furthest from the glaringly apparent iceberg is the safest bet.”

The General Election takes place on December 12.

A new TV series based on Moore’s Watchmen is currently airing on HBO. In an NME review of the pilot episode, Christopher Hooton wrote: “Watchmen has a lot of work to do in proving to us that it’s worth our time.

“Buying into such a complex universe and taking on board a truckload of plot information each week shouldn’t end up as a slog. But this opening episode establishes a playing field sufficiently intriguing to earn your return next week.”