‘Wednesday’ stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White to reunite for new rom-com

Wednesday co-stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White are set to reunite for new rom-com Winter Spring Summer Or Fall.

Ortega played the title character Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit, while Hynes White starred as Xavier Thorpe, a psychic who can make his art come to life.

It’s been reported (via Deadline) that the pair are set to appear in Winter Spring Summer Or Fall, the directorial debut of Holidate writer Tiffany Paulsen. The script was written by Dan Schoffer and Ortega will also serve as executive producer.

The project is described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks Of Being A Wallflower and sees two teens on the cusp of adulthood, meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year.

Earlier this week (December 14) Wednesday overtook Dahmer to become Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time.

The show crossed 1billion hours viewed on Netflix within one month. The only other Netflix shows to cross the milestone are Squid Game and Stranger Things season four.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – the pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”

Speaking to NME about Wednesday, Ortega said: “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play such an iconic character. There were challenges along the way, but we wanted to make this an interesting new version [of Wednesday].

“It was also really wonderful to make her Hispanic,” she continued. “I think that was a really cool decision on Netflix’s part and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to [give something back to] young girls that look like me because it was definitely harder growing up [without so many on-screen role models].”