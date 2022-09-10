‘Werewolf By Night’ trailer shows first look at Marvel’s Halloween special

A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Halloween special Werewolf By Night at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above.

The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

The special stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, an ordinary man who carries an ancient family curse that turns him into a werewolf.

Michael Giacchino, who has previously composed scores for various Marvel outings, is the director on the special. It’s scheduled to be released on October 7 on Disney+.