Wes Anderson debuts new animated storyboards for ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’

Wes Anderson has debuted 25 minutes of animated storyboards for 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The new project comes as the film is inducted into the Criterion Collection.

The film was nominated for nine Oscars upon its release, including Best Picture and Best Director for Anderson.

The new animations, which are part of a series of new special features for the film included in the collection, run for almost half an hour.

Titles for the storyboards include ‘Introduction’, ‘Washer Woman’, ‘Killing of Kovacs’, ‘Prison Escape’, ‘Gabelmeister’s Peak’ and ‘Hotel Show-Down’. Watch the first segment, ‘Introduction’ via Polygon now.

The new Blu-Ray version of The Grand Budapest Hotel also includes a number of other special features, including new audio commentary for the film, featuring Anderson, filmmaker Roman Coppola and actor Jeff Goldblum, a new documentary about the film, The Making of The Grand Budapest Hotel, and unseen interviews with the cast and crew of the film.

Earlier this month, The Grand Budapest Hotel became the first film shown as part of Secret Cinema’s new quarantine cinema club.

The London-based event, which hosts immersive viewing parties for some of the world’s most iconic films, has launched new ongoing event Secret Sofa, which kicked off two weeks ago today (April 17) and plans to “bring a sense of play to your living room”.

The release of Wes Anderson’s next film, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was slated to arrive on July 24 but, as cinemas have been shuttered worldwide in government-mandated lockdowns, it will now hit theatres on October 16.