Wes Anderson to direct Roald Dahl adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Wes Anderson is set to direct a feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar for Netflix.

Following the streaming platform’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company in September last year, the director has signed up to write and direct the project which will star Benedict Cumberbatch as lead character Henry Sugar.

According to Deadline, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley will also star in unknown roles.

The original 1977 book, titled The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar And Six More, is a collection of seven short stories aimed at slightly older children compared to Dahl’s other works.

It’s believed the project will consist of three “mini-films” similar to the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, also on Netflix. Production is expected to begin in London later this month.

This is the second time Anderson has adapted one of Dahl’s books, following 2009’s The Fantastic Mr. Fox. The stop-motion film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, with a voice cast including George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Willem Dafoe, Michael Gambon and Bill Murray.

Netflix has previously announced plans for an extended universe of animated and live-action film and TV projects based on Dahl’s works. This includes a series based on Charlie And The Chocolate Factory from director Taika Waititi.

Matilda: The Musical is also in the works for the platform, starring Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough.

Anderson is currently working on his 11th feature film titled Asteroid City, a romantic comedy-drama film starring Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.