Wes Anderson is not a fan of his viral TikTok trend

Wes Anderson has shared his displeasure at the viral TikTok trend surrounding his movies.

In recent weeks, users have taken to imitating his unique aesthetic style in videos and posts, taking on the “Wes Anderson challenge” in a series of memes.

“I’m very good at protecting myself from seeing all that stuff,” Anderson told The Times, revealing that he has asked his friends to not send him any of the posts.

“If somebody sends me something like that I’ll immediately erase it and say, ‘Please, sorry, do not send me things of people doing me.’

“Because I do not want to look at it, thinking, ‘Is that what I do? Is that what I mean?’” he added. “I don’t want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it.”

Among the trend have been AI-generated images of other famous films and TV shows reimagined in a Wes Anderson style, including Succession.

Elsewhere, a fan-made Star Wars trailer in the style of Anderson recently went viral. The clip entitled The Galactic Menagerie, features a lot of traits that the filmmaker is known for, including symmetry, pastel colours, sardonic narration, painstaking attention to detail and offbeat humour.

The mock cast also includes Anderson regulars Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Willem Defoe, Ed Norton, Timothée Chalamet and Owen Wilson as Darth Vader.

See a range of the Anderson-inspired creations below.

Anderson’s next film is Asteroid City, starring Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Steve Carell. The romantic comedy drama takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955 as residents gather for a junior stargazer convention that’s disrupted by world-changing events.

Asteroid City is scheduled to be released in US cinemas on June 23.

Elsewhere, Anderson recently shared a list of his favourite films of all time, with his personal list consisting entirely of French cinema.

The director’s top pick, La Grande Illusion, is directed by Jean Renoir. The film follows a group of French officers as they plot to escape a prisoner-of-war camp during World War I. It’s widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, and was ranked 35 in Empire’s The 100 Best Films Of World Cinema in 2019.