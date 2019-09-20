Featuring an all-star cast of Anderson regulars...

Wes Anderson has confirmed the first details of his next movie, The French Dispatch.

The follow-up to 2018’s Isle of Dogs, the cult filmmaker’s latest project is described as a “love letter to journalists” and takes place in Anderson’s unique imagining of France.

According to a press release, the action takes place “in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine.”

As well as starring a cast of Anderson regulars such as Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, the film also features the talents of Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri and Stephen Park.

Read more: Every Wes Anderson movie ranked in order of greatness

It’s currently shooting ahead of a planned 2020 release.

In 2018, NME declared Isle of Dogs to be a “canine-tastic classic” in a glowing five-star review.