Featuring an all-star cast of Anderson regulars...
Wes Anderson has confirmed the first details of his next movie, The French Dispatch.
The follow-up to 2018’s Isle of Dogs, the cult filmmaker’s latest project is described as a “love letter to journalists” and takes place in Anderson’s unique imagining of France.
According to a press release, the action takes place “in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine.”
As well as starring a cast of Anderson regulars such as Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, the film also features the talents of Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri and Stephen Park.
It’s currently shooting ahead of a planned 2020 release.
In 2018, NME declared Isle of Dogs to be a “canine-tastic classic” in a glowing five-star review.
“As usual, Hollywood’s most off-the-wall auteur is joined by his regular cast of poker-faced comics (Bill Murray, Ed Norton, Harvey Keitel), plus a few newbies (Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig) and they’re all willing converts to Anderson’s zany church,” wrote NME’s Alex Flood.
“Johansson shines as high-pedigree pup Nutmeg, while Cranston’s deep drawl matches perfectly with the deadpan humour. It’s all beautifully realised in stunning animation that tops its director’s previous work in the genre by far. There might be ethical problems that need addressing, but judged on artistic merit alone, this is Anderson’s best work yet.”