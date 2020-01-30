Wes Anderson’s next film ‘The French Dispatch…’ secures release date

Wes Anderson‘s next film, officially titled The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, has secured an official release date.

Anderson’s next project follows on from the acclaimed stop motion-animated Isle of Dogs, which was released in 2018.

The full title of The French Dispatch has now been confirmed, as well as a release date of July 24. Check out the first poster for The French Dispatch below.

First poster for Wes Anderson's next movie 'The French Dispatch'. pic.twitter.com/knuRnmbmk4 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 29, 2020

Written and directed by Anderson, the movie stars Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and more.

A short synopsis for The French Dispatch promises that the movie will “bring to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city”.

It’s thought that the film could receive its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which takes place May 12-23.

Anderson’s past films include The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Back in October, Anderson was among the guests at an event at the Rome Film Festival which honoured the life and career of Bill Murray. Murray, though, managed to miss the press conference which ran before the event after reportedly sleeping in.