Wes Anderson’s next film to be shot in Spain this summer

Wes Anderson is heading to Spain this summer to shoot his next film.

READ MORE: Every Wes Anderson movie ranked in order of greatness

It was reported last year that the filmmaker would be working on a new romance film set in Rome, but his plans have now reportedly changed.

According to El Pais, Anderson is heading to Spain – specifically Chinchón in Madrid – this July, August, and September to shoot his next movie.

Advertisement

While no plot or cast has been confirmed yet, sets are already being built for the film that resemble desert landscapes seen in westerns, though it’s reported the film won’t be in that genre.

“This is very important to this city,” Chinchón’s mayor Francisco Javier Martínez told TV6 News. “It’s true that we used to be the usual place for countless filmings, but the excellent American productions have been screened here for many months, which gave us life, category and promotion opportunities.

“We have been with Parador, hotels, and country houses. Mediation, negotiation will take over everything. The theatre will become their center of action, and they can even shoot there.”

Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch Of The Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is set to get its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival this summer.

Written and directed by Anderson, the movie stars Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and more.

Advertisement

A short synopsis for The French Dispatch promises that the movie will “bring to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city”.

Cannes, which was due to take place between May 11-22, was postponed until July 6-17, the organisers revealed in a statement earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Anderson is due to take part in a live-streamed celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Royal Tenenbaums at Tribeca Film Festival this June.

Alec Baldwin, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anjelica Huston, and Danny Glover will also take part in the event taking place at the Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place.