Wesley Snipes responds to Mahershala Ali’s casting in ‘Blade’ reboot: “Imitation is the best form of flattery”

"I've created something that others want to carry on and maybe put their own stamp on it"

Blade star Wesley Snipes has again responded to the casting of Mahershala Ali in the upcoming Marvel reboot of the 1998 film.

Back in July, it was revealed that the Oscar winner would star in the new version of the classic film.

Upon the announcement, Snipes tweeted for upset fans to “chillaaxx” about Ali’s casting, and he’s now shared further thoughts on the news.

“It’s not about me and him,” Wesley told AP of the situation surrounding the casting, before saying that he was flattered that Ali was interested in the character.

“I’m happy for him to be considered. I’m happy for them looking at him. Flattery… what do they say? Imitation is the best form of flattery.

“It’s something that he has acknowledged that he wanted to do, and his family wanted him to do it.

“So I’m appreciative of getting the love, and [that] I’ve created something that others want to carry on and maybe put their own stamp on it.”

Ali recently starred in the third season of HBO’s True Detective. He won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Moonlight in 2017, and again earlier this year for Green Book.

Meanwhile, Ali has recalled the time he auditioned for a part in Game Of Thrones, in what he describes as “one of the worst auditions of my life.”

Elsewhere in the MCU, it was revealed back in July that Avengers: Endgame is now officially the highest grossing film of all time.