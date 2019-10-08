Wesley Snipes wants no part of ‘New Jack City’ remake

The actor played drug lord Nino Brown in the 1991 movie

Wesley Snipes has distanced himself from reports that a reboot of New Jack City is in the works.

Warner Bros are rumoured to be looking to make a new version or sequel of the 1991 crime drama, in which Snipes played drug lord Nino Brown.

In a new interview, the actor has said he wants no part of the new movie. “I’m not associated with it, you know,” he told Shadow And Act. “I’m having nothing to do with it at all. I think some things should be left alone.”

He continued: “I don’t particularly like the idea of recreating drug culture. They actually talked to me about doing it and I told them no. If I had a dime for every time I’ve said no… It’s a done deal, it’s a wrap.”

As well as Snipes, Ice-T, Chris Rock, Judd Nelson, and Michael Michele appeared in the original New Jack City movie, which followed Brown’s rise and the attempts of a detective to try and bring him down.

Snipes is set to appear in Dolemite Is My Name, which will arrive on Netflix on October 25. He will play D’Urville Martin in the biopic of comedy and rap pioneer Rudy Ray Moore.

Meanwhile, Snipes recently revealed details of his scrapped Black Panther movie, which was in the works around 10 years ago.

“I had the rights to Black Panther maybe four or five years before the Blade project came around,” he said. “When Blade came around, since we didn’t do Black Panther, our version of it, I thought, ‘Well, this would be a cool opportunity for me to do something for truly my friends. All the martial arts cats, all the cats that love Shaft, and all the cats that ever wanted to be a vampire and bite a chick on the neck.”