‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler invited to the Oscars after backlash

Rachel Zegler has reportedly been invited to be a presenter at the 2022 Oscars after originally not receiving an invite.

The actor, who played Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, said she “wasn’t invited” to the Oscars on Instagram last week in response to a fan.

After the snub caused anger online, She wrote: “I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler has since been invited to be a presenter at the ceremony on Sunday, March 27. It’s believed the filming schedule for Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, which Zegler is currently shooting in London, is being rearranged to allow the actor to attend.

NME has reached out to Zegler’s reps for comment.

Following the outcry from many fans and celebrities, Zegler thanked everyone for their support on Twitter.

“My goodness, folks!! Appreciate all the support, I really, really do,” she wrote. “We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London) and awards shows alike. Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone.”

…and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 20, 2022

Advertisement

It’s believed Zegler wasn’t originally invited because this year’s Oscars has reduced capacity due to COVID-19 precautions. West Side Story is nominated for seven Oscars, although Zegler hasn’t been nominated for her performance.

Earlier this year, Zegler won the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her role in the film.

The Academy Awards this year will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, marking the first time the ceremony has had a host since 2018.