West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has said she hasn’t been invited to this year’s Oscars ceremony.

The actress took on the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s recent remake of the classic musical, which is up for seven awards at next weekend’s Academy Awards including Best Picture.

However, while replying to a fan on Instagram who complemented a series of pictures she posted and was excited to see what she would wear for the Oscars, the star revealed she “wasn’t invited”.

Zegler elaborated in the comments: “I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.

“I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage— I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

She later added in a short Twitter thread: “My goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, I really really do. We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen.

“That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London) and awards shows alike. Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone x R.”

Zegler previously won the Golden Globe Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her work on the film.

The Power Of The Dog leads this year’s nominations with 12 nods, followed by Dune with 10 nods and West Side Story tying with Belfast with seven each.

The Academy Awards this year will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, marking the first time the ceremony has had a host since 2018.