GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

‘Westworld’ star Vincent Cassel says Marvel and DC movies are for “kids”

"Honestly, these are not movies I watch anymore"

By Will Richards
Westworld season 3 episode 2
Vincent Cassell as Serac in 'Westworld' season three. Credit: HBO

Westworld star Vincent Cassel has branded Marvel and DC films as for “kids”.

It follows a long-running saga last year over the studios’ movies, sparked by Martin Scorsese’s comments, when he likened Marvel films to a “theme park”.

Speaking with Inverse in a new interview, Cassel said: “Honestly, these are not movie movies I watch anymore. When they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects, I was interested. Then, it became normal.”
He continued: “I was a big fan of the comics at the time when I was a kid. Nowadays, I think these are movies for kids, really. And even though I still have a part of me who’s a kid, I would say no. I wouldn’t watch it.”

Advertisement

Marvel
Marvel Studios. CREDIT: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Adding what he would want to see from superhero movies now, Cassel added: “Maybe if you had a great villain and it’s done with by somebody who’s really intelligent and talented enough to give it a twist so it doesn’t look like a movie for kids, then maybe I would do it.
“But otherwise, no. The few approaches that I had, I felt like it would have been a long time commitment for something that I wouldn’t even watch to the end.”

Westworld‘s third season aired back in March, with NME saying that it “makes a bid for TV’s absent throne”.

“For the most part, Westworld season three is a fun, engaging thrill ride across a rich dystopian landscape that should bring some former fans back into the fold. With Game Of Thrones finally over, and many of us heading into coronavirus-induced isolation periods, HBO may have just transformed its most expensive show into a ratings magnet.”

Here’s everything we know so far about season four of Westworld.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.