Watch the trailer for Netflix’s new Wham! documentary

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for ‘Wham!‘, an upcoming feature-length documentary about the ’80s pop duo of the same name.

The documentary, which is slated for release on Netflix globally on July 5, takes a look at the history of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley and their time in Wham!, from the time they had first met as teens, to their pinnacle of stardom and behind-the-scenes look at the group’s ups and downs during the height of their fame, while also paying tribute to the life and career of Michael.

‘Wham!’ features archival footage from the duo’s history and never-before-seen interviews with George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley and more. Watch the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Wham!’ documentary above.

Advertisement

Wham! celebrated a short but successful career, running from 1981 until their disbandment in 1986. Over the five years, Wham! wide-released two studio albums – 1983’s ‘Fantastic’ and 1984’s ‘Make It Big’ – as well as two variations of a final third album. That third album was titled ‘Music from the Edge of Heaven’ in North America and Japan. In other territories, an album called ‘The Final’ was released, and featured only a few of the songs on ‘Music from the Edge of Heaven’.

Wham! are best known for their hits ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ and ‘Last Christmas’.

George Michael, who enjoyed a successful solo career following Wham! that spawned hits such as ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Father Figure’, ‘Freedom! ’90’ and ‘One More Try’ died peacefully at the age of 53 on Christmas day in 2016.