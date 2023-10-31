What are the best horror movies ever?

New horror movies might be released throughout the year but only the best become a regular staple of Halloween.

Hannibal Lecter, Michael Myers and Norman Bates are just some of the horror characters who have lingered across generations, whether through the staying power of their original movies or franchise reboots designed to revitalise characters for a new audience.

The best horror movies might be subjective to personal taste but, through the power of review aggregate sites and audience scores, it’s possible to discern some measure of the most revered horror films in existence.

What are the best horror films ever?

Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of the 200 best horror movies based on the critics score and audience rating, alongside the number of reviews and its year of release. You can check out the top 20 for 2023 below.

Alien (1979) Let The Right One In (2008) Aliens (1986) Jaws (1975) The Silence Of The Lambs (1991) Get Out (2017) Psycho (1960) One Cut Of The Dead (2017) King Kong (1933) A Quiet Place (2018) Halloween (1978) Shaun Of The Dead (2004) What We Do In The Shadows (2014) Diabolique (1955) The Invisible Man (2020) Nosferatu (1922) Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956) Rosemary’s Baby (1968) The Wailing (2016) Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)

Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror Alien came out on top, which follows the Nostromo crew as they encounter the deadly xenomorph species. The film gave Sigourney Weaver her breakout role as Ripley, who went onto star in sequels Aliens, Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection.

The runner-up is Swedish vampire horror Let The Right One In, directed by Tomas Alfredson. An American remake, titled Let Me In, was released in 2010 starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

More obscure entries on the list include One Cut Of The Dead, a Japanese zombie comedy set during the making of a zombie film, and 1955’s Diabolique, a French psychological horror about a woman and her husband’s mistress who conspire to murder him.

The most modern film featured in the top 20, however, is the 2020 reboot of The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Where can I watch Alien in the UK?

All the Alien movies are available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.