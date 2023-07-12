What did Jonah Hill do? All the accusations explained

Jonah Hill has been at the centre of controversy this week after accusations of being “emotionally abusive” were made by ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.

The actor – who has been open about his own mental health journey and strides with therapy in recent years – dated Brady, a professional surfer, back in 2021.

Brady took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a series of allegations about the actor’s treatment of her during their relationship, illustrated in a number of apparent text screenshots.

In a follow-up post, Brady wrote that it had been “a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment”.

Many have pointed out that Hill’s alleged behaviour appears to be at odds with his public mental health advocacy – including asking fans to “not comment” on his body image, his decision to stop promoting his films to protect his mental health and releasing his documentary Stutz last year about his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz.

Here is everything we know about the accusations against Jonah Hill.

What did Jonah Hill do?

According to the alleged screenshots – posted on Brady’s Instagram Story between Friday (July 7) and Saturday (July 8) – Hill attempted to establish a number of “boundaries” he wished to see in their relationship.

Brady alleged that Hill told her that if they were to be in a relationship together, she wasn’t allowed to “surf with men,” “model,” “post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit,” “post sexual pictures,” or have “friendships with women who are in unstable places.”

The messages continued that if she needed those things, “I am not the right partner for you”. It continued: “If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for a romantic partnership.”

After sharing additional screenshots of texts allegedly sent by Hill in which he appears to ask her to take down photos of herself from Instagram, Brady wrote: “If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me.”

She continued: “It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get me back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.

“I hope my ex has a daughter. Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable.”

Last month, Hill had his first child with new partner Olivia Millar. In a follow-up voice memo shared to Brady’s Instagram Story, the surfer said she waited until after Miller had given birth to post the alleged messages because she didn’t know “what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby, physically” (via The Independent).

In another post, Brady wrote: “If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to.”

“I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior.”

Brady wrote in another post that being an “emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person”. She concluded: “At the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s OK,” she concluded.

Since the original allegations, Brady has continued to post more screenshots, including ones which claim Hill told Brady that she’d been “treated in fact incredibly both emotionally and financially”. You can read a full transcript of them here.

Has Jonah Hill responded to the allegations?

Jonah Hill has not yet responded publicly to the allegations made by Brady.

The actor has, however, responded to a separate allegation that emerged this weekend from Zoey 101 actor Alexa Nikolas.

In a Twitter thread posted this weekend (July 9) Nikolas accused Hill, Justin Long and Seth MacFarlane of “predatory behaviour”. Hill and Long have denied the allegations.

Nikolas claimed that, Hill “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat”, during a party at Long’s house when she was 16 and Hill was 24. The alleged incident left her “so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside”.

Marty Singer, a litigation attorney for Hill, told Deadline that Nikolas’ accusations were “a complete fabrication” adding that “it never happened.” Hill has also denied all allegations to the DailyMail.com.

Singer called Nikolas a “demonstrably unreliable” source and “a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry”.

NME has reached out to Hill’s representatives for comment.